Space-Starved New Yorkers Can Now Rent A Backyard For $100 An Hour

Photo: Glutnix via Flickr

If you live in Manhattan, chances are you probably don’t have a backyard. But what if you want to have a BBQ or a large gathering with all your friends and you don’t want to cram your group in a small terrace?Rent this backyard for $100 an hour.





The Participation Agency recently opened a space on the lower east side near the Williamsburg Bridge it’s calling Timeshare Backyard. If you want this inviting outdoor space, you could pay an hourly rate or rent it out for the day.

Included in the space is use of a grill, picnic benches, sun umbrellas, “luxury grass” with shady locations, hammocks, lounge chairs, coolers, squirt guns, trashy magazines (truly essential), hula hoops and a lot more.

The backyard can hold 30 people and requires a two-hour minimum rental. So if you’re really desperate for some grass, give these people a call.

