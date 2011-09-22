These people are about to get rich off Jive Software

If Jive Software goes public at the expected valuation of $1 bn, a considerable amount of wealth will be created. Risk-bearers who saw the company’s early potential are poised to receive impressive returns (click here for the chart), and the venture capital community is among the likely winners. Of course, there are plenty of early employees ready to celebrate, too!
Forbes takes a look at the top 10 shareholders in Jive Software, and the extent to which they’ll celebrate:
- Sequoia Capital, venture capital firm: 16,950,233 shares
- James Goetz: general partner of Sequoia Capital, Jive Software director: 16,950,233 shares
- William Lynch, Jive Software director, co-founder and VP of product management: 7,076,265 shares
- Matthew Tucker, Jive Software CTO and co-founder: 7,071,265 shares
- Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers, venture capital firm: 6,667,930 shares
- Anthony Zingale, Jive Software CEO and chairman: 3,583,456 shares
- David Hersh, Jive Software former CEO and chairman: 3,259,785 shares
- John McCracken, Jive Software senior VP of worldwide sales: 784,136 shares
- Bryan LeBlanc, Jive Software CFO: 694,444 shares
- William Lanfri, Jive Software director: 581,058 shares
Source: Forbes
