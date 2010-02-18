The Young Online Poker Studs Who Make Way More Money Than You Do

Courtney Comstock
Online Poker game

Photo: pokernews.com

Wall Street’s bonus season is here, and so seasoned veterans and top players will be taking home gigantic paydays.But finance isn’t the only way you can make a ton of dough by shuffling money around.

Despite efforts to tamp down on it, there’s still a thriving world of young, online poker studs making a killing, weighing the odds, making bold bets, and never leaving the house.

There’s a good chance they’re making way more money than you.

We’ve gone through and founds some of the big winners.

Meet the young online poker players who will make you insanely jealous >

19 year-old Zachary Gruneberg

Handle: HustlerGrune

Lifetime winnings: $562,372

Zachary dropped out of Penn State to play online poker professionally.

'I got this sick ring. I'm thoroughly enjoying it.' (After a win.)

Watch a full video interview with Zachary.

19 year-old Craig Bergeron

20 year-old Jake Toole

Youngster Eric Ladny

Handles: Avril Sharapova, psuNYY51, SARAHPALIN12

Lifetime winnings: $1,187,170

'Big Ftops weekend, gonna try to do my best jake toole impression.' (From Eric's Twitter page. Jake Toole is another one of our Online Poker Whizzes - friendly rivalry?)

Image credit: cardplayer.com

21 year-old Scott Hall

20-year old Jonathan Delong

Handle: xxjondxx, shipaholic

Lifetime winnings: $1,282,835

Jonathan's hobbies: Hockey, sleep, knitting

Image credit: casinodiary.com

29-year old Kevin MacPhee

Handles: ImaLuckSac, Wu_Wizard

Lifetime winnings: $1,300,981

'The day I was born I broke a record for the biggest baby born in my county that year. A whopping 11 pounds 7 ounces. Some may have shrugged off such a feat. However, it is clear now that it was foreshadowing of things to come.' (From Kevin's myspace page)

Watch an interview with Kevin.

20-year old Brandon Hall

Handle: AreTheseUtz

Lifetime winnings: $1,437,288

Anchor: 'I think the closing party is just about to get started - you going to be over there?'

Brandon: 'Yeah, I'll be over there.'

Watch the full interview with Brandon.

20-year old Nick Mitchell

25-year old Aditya Agarwal

Handle: intervention

Lifetime winnings: $1,628,529

He's a big fan of cricket, golf, and hip-hop music, and is one of the most well liked players on the tournament trail. (More about Aditya.)

Image credit: cardplayer.com

Young gun David Sands

Handle: SirSands, Doc Sands

Lifetime winnings: $1,646,855

'I knew my stack would hurt him, and I also felt that he expected me to four-bet or fold. I feel my flat represented a lot of strength, which ultimately enabled me to win the pot with what was almost certainly the worst hand.' (After a win. Read a full interview with David.)

Image credit: cardplayer.com

23-year old Steve Billirakis

Handle: 'MrSmokey1'

Lifetime winnings: $1,960,249

'You have to get lucky at least twice to win a tournament' (From Steve's wikipedia page.)

Image credit: cardplayer.com

22-year old Shaun Deeb

Handles: shaundeeb, tedfishfry

Lifetime winnings: $2,262,618

He's great at monopoly, too! 'fun night at freakingfrogs might be a new weekly hangout crushed tt at monopoly he was impressed post game analysis.' (From Shaun's twitter page.)

Image credit: cardplayer.com

19-year old Harrison Gimbel

Handles: gibler321, this is punny, Rikish

Lifetime winnings: $2,767,423

He became the youngest ever winner of the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure Main Event. He took home $2.2 million that day. (More about Harrison.)

'I feel like a young rock star,' he said after winning.

Image Source: pokerstarsblog.com

23-year old Mike Sowers

Handle: Sowerss

Lifetime winnings: $3,258,065

The ability to manage my money well. This is far overlooked by many of the top players. (On his greatest skill)

Image credit: cardplayer.com

21-year old Yevgeniy Timoshenko

Handles: CONVIVIALGUY, Shenk0, Jovial Gent, timosy...

Lifetime Winnings: $6,182,462

Yevgeniy won the World Championship Of Online Poker in 2009.

'Things just went my way,' he said after one victory. 'I'm really happy for that. The final table was extremely tough. All of the guys at the table could play, so I didn't expect to win, but hoped I would and it worked out.'

Image credit: pokernews.com

Want to learn how to make millions playing poker?

Chris Ferguson, who started FullTilt.com has a few poker tips for you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.