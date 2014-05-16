These Nutella Cronut Holes Are Dominique Ansel's Best Creation Yet

Nutella is marking its 50th anniversary on Monday, and famous New York City pastry chef Dominique Ansel has come up with the perfect dessert to celebrate.

They’re mini versions of Ansel’s smash-hit croissant-doughnut hybrid, the Cronut.

Ansel’s Cronut holes are filled with Nutella and coated with sugar, and they have an advantage over the regular Cronut — they’re bite-sized, so they’re not as overwhelming as the full-size versions, which pack a lot of sugar between the icing, sugar crystals, and filling.

The Nutella Cronut holes are crisp on the outside and spongy on the inside, but the Nutella is a bit thicker than the typical filling you’d find in a full-size Cronut.

And good news if you live in New York City — Ansel is giving away the bite-sized treats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Broadway Pedestrian Plaza near Madison Square Park at 23rd Street.

The bad news — for now, the Cronuts holes are available for one day only for Nutella’s anniversary celebration. But that could change if they’re a big hit.

The beloved hazelnut spread has been getting a lot of buzz in recent weeks. Eataly, also near Madison Square Park, just opened a Nutella Bar that offers crepes, tarts and breads slathered with the Italian hazelnut spread.

