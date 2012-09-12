These Nine Players Had Breakout Performances During NFL Week One

Photo: Getty Images/ Rich Schultz

The opening week in the NFL tends to bring a lot of uncertainty and upsets.And every year there is always a handful of guys that burst onto the scene with big performances.



Some were rookies seeing their first action in the NFL, and the others were simply making the most of a fresh start to the season.

Stevan Ridley, New England Patriots Running Back Ridley is the latest player with ball-carrying responsibilities in New England. He ran the ball 21 times for 125 yards and one touchdown in the Patriots' 34-13 win over Tennessee on Sunday. Stephen Hill, New York Jets Wide Receiver The rookie receiver out of Georgia Tech was one of Mark Sanchez's favourite targets on Sunday against Buffalo. He caught the ball five times for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Alfred Morris, Washington Redskins Running Back Morris ran the ball a league-high 28 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns in Washington's 40-32 win over New Orleans. His second touchdown of the day proved to be the game-winner. Kevin Ogletree, Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Ogletree's had eight receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the NFL Opener against the New York Giants last Wednesday. The touchdowns were the first two of his four-year career. Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins Quarterback Last year's Heisman Trophy winner didn't disappoint in his first start under centre. Griffin was 19/26 for 320 Yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He rushed 10 times for 42 yards. Dennis Pitta, Baltimore Ravens Tight End Pitta was Baltimore's leading receiver in its 44-13 blowout win over Cincinnati. He had five receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown. Alshon Jeffery, Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Jeffery made three catches for 80 yards with a 42-yard score in Chicago's win over Indianapolis. Coby Fleener, Indianapolis Colts Tight End Fleener is still catching passes from Stanford teammate Andrew Luck in Indy. The duo linked up for six receptions and 82 yards in their rookie debuts against Chicago. Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back The rookie ball-carrier from Boise State fell just shy of the century mark in his first action. He ran the ball 24 times for 95 yards in Tampa Bay's 16-10 opening day win over Carolina. More NFL The 10 Best Moments From The First Sunday Of NFL Football >

