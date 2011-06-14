Nine Celebrity Pads That Are Facing Drastic Price Chops

Photo: Zillow.com

With news of Kate Hudson buying a $5.8 million “house next door,” Sandra Bullock dropping $23 million on a new mansion, and Jennifer Aniston swooping up a collection of Upper East Side condos, it makes us realise the rich and famous might face losses in real estate — just like all of us — but they simply have deep reserves to plow ahead.

A recent Zillow market analysis showed the values of homes priced in the bottom-tier are falling at a faster rate than the most expensive one-third of homes in the U.S.



On the contrary, Zillow’s Real Estate Market Reports for April also showed 30.4 per cent of U.S. listings have been reduced in price in the last 30 days with price chops seen across all home tiers.

With that in mind, we’ve bundled together a list of celebrity homes presently on the market that are not only still awaiting buyers, but are actively getting price cuts to entice home buyers.

