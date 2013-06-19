These New Astronauts May Be Among The First Humans To Walk On Mars

NASA announced the latest group of Astronaut trainees on Monday.



The eight potential space travellers includes four men and four women, ranging in age from 34 to 39. The first new class of astronauts to be selected since 2009 will join 49 already active astronauts. The recruiting process started in November 2011, and NASA recieved a record 6,100 applications for the spots.

They will get a ton of training at NASA facilities and prepare for possible missions to low-Earth orbit, an asteroid, or even to Mars. Their training starts in August. After Commander Chris Hadfield’s retirement after his stint on the International Space Station, we hope it will include social media training.

It will probably be another two to four years before NASA culls another group.

Andrew R. Morgan is a 37-year-old Major in the U.S. Army from New Castle, Pa. He graduated from West Point, and earned a doctorate in medicine from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. He has experience as an emergency physician and flight surgeon, and is currently completing a sports medicine fellowship. Christina M. Hammock, 34, calls Jacksonville, N.C. home. Hammock holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from North Carolina State University. She currently is serving as National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Station Chief in American Samoa. Josh A. Cassada, Ph. D., 39, is originally from White Bear Lake, Minn. Cassada is a former naval aviator who holds an undergraduate degree from Albion College, and advanced degrees from the University of Rochester. Cassada is a physicist by training and currently is serving as co-founder and Chief Technology Officer for Quantum Opus, a company developing quantum computing and communication. Victor J. Glover, 37, is a Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy. He originally hails from Pomona, Calif., and Prosper, Texas. He is an F/A-18 pilot and graduate of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School. Glover holds degrees from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, Calif.; Air University and Naval Postgraduate School. He currently is serving as a Navy Legislative Fellow in the U.S. Congress. Tyler N. Hague (who goes by Nick) is a 37-year-old Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He calls Hoxie, Kan., home. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School. Hague currently is supporting the Department of defence as Deputy Chief of the Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat organisation. Nicole Aunapu Mann is 35 and serves as a Major in the U.S. Marine Corps. She is originally from Penngrove, Calif. She is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Stanford University and the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School. Mann is an F/A 18 pilot, currently serving as an Integrated Product Team Lead at the U.S. Naval Air Station, Patuxent River. Anne C. McClain is a 34-year-old Major in the U.S. Army. Her hometown is Spokane, Wash. She is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the University of Bath and the University of Bristol, both in the United Kingdom. McClain is an OH-58 helicopter pilot, and a recent graduate of U.S. Naval Test Pilot School. Jessica U. Meir, Ph.D., 35 is from Caribou, Maine. She is a graduate of Brown University, has an advanced degree from the International Space University, and earned her doctorate from Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Meir currently is an Assistant Professor of Anesthesia at Harvard Medical School. Get to know them more in this Google+ hangout. They do personal introductions at about 24 minutes in. Slowly, NASA's is being taken over by women. Meet The Beautiful Women Who Send Rockets Into Space >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.