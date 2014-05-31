Hand-Drawn NBA Playoff Animations Are Awesome

Artist and filmmaker Richard Swarbick has turned some of the best highlights from this year’s NBA Playoffs into really cool animations (via Deadspin).

Here’s Lebron James’s reverse dunk from Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals:

And here’s Paul George pulling up over Lebron in Game 5:

Meanwhile, out west, here we have Serge Ibaka swatting Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard:

Swarbick’s Youtube channel is filled with equally great soccer animations, too, in case (for some reason) you need help gearing up for this summer’s World Cup.

