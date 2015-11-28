These moving pictures show France in solidarity on national day of mourning for Paris terror attack victims

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 27: President of France Francois Hollande attends The National Tribute to The Victims of The Paris Terrorist Attacks at Les Invalides on November 27, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

France has paid tribute on the national day of mourning to the victims of the Paris terror attacks, which took place two weeks ago.

Over 2000 people, including French president Francois Hollande, members of the military, rescue workers and government officials, gathered for a service in military museum Les Invalides in a remembrance ceremony for the November 13 attacks which claimed 130 lives and wounded 350 people.

The national flag could be seen throughout the whole city as many took to displaying the flag on their windows and on cars as an act of remembrance to the victims of the coordinated terror attacks which spanned from the Bataclan Theatre through to the Stade de France.

“These women, these men, embodied the happiness of life,” said Hollande. “They were killed because they were life, they were shot down because they were France, they were slain because they were freedom.”

The ceremony saw the names of all 130 victims who came from 17 different countries being read out during a minute of silence with many of those under the age of 35.

“I solemnly promise you all that France will do everything to defeat the army of fanatics who have committed these crimes, that she will act tirelessly to protect her children,” said Holland.

“The terrorists want to divide us, to oppose us, to pit us against one another. They will fail. They have the cult of death, we have the love of life,” he said.

The French parliament sought a three-month extension of a state of emergency following the attacks giving police wide-ranging powers such as the ability to put suspects under house arrest without trial during investigations into the terror attacks.

Members of the European union have already begun talks calling for tighter border controls, restrictions on gun use including increased data collection on travellers.

The one hour remembrance service was attended by over 2000 people — French President Francois Hollande, politicians Jan-Louis Debre, Jean-Paul Delevoye and former French prime minister Jean-Marc Ayrault were among the attendees.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Members of the military were also present at the national tribute.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The ceremony took place at Les Invalides — a place where France has traditionally honoured those who died in war. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Many French flags could be seen hanging that day as Hollande called for the French citizens to fly the Tricolour on the national day of mourning. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The names of the 130 victims were read out during a minute of silence. "On November 13, a day we will never forget, France was hit at its very heart," said Hollande. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images "We will defeat this enemy. Together. With our forces, those of the republic. With our arms, those of democracy. With our institutions, with international law." Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Hundreds of blankets could be seen lying on the benches following the ceremony. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty Images

