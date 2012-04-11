These Modern Ads Are Even More Sexist Than Their 'Mad Men' Era Counterparts

Laura Stampler
sexist modern ad

When people talk about advertising’s sexist past—starring happy housewives who can’t drive cars but can really push a vacuum cleaner—the caveat tends to be: But look how far we’ve come today! Times sure have changed!But have they?

Sex is a main feature of many current advertising campaigns. There are droves of commercials starring Kate Upton’s cleavage and American Apparel uses an army of naked models to sell clothing, but that’s just the tip of the chauvinist iceberg.

While demeaning ads were more omnipresent in the ’50s and ’60s, their modern counterparts can give vintage ads a run for their money.  We’ve compiled some notoriously sexist vintage ads and put them side-by-side with their modern doppelgangers.

The similarities are shocking. And depressing.

This is a modern ad for Valentino. (At least the woman-as-rug image was a joke.)

This vintage ad says that if your wife lacks domestic skills, at least she can give you beer.

In a real 2008 promotion, Stil vodka offered men a trip to Russia to pick a Russian Bride.

This vintage ad claimed the ketchup lid opens so easily, even a weak woman can do it.

In this modern ad the technology has advanced, but the concept is the same.

Women belonged at men's feet in the 60's.

They belong under men's feet in the 21st century. (At least in the vintage ad you could see the model's face).

In the '60s men practiced mind control via tobacco fumes.

This modern ad for a clothing brand takes a more direct approach.

This vintage ad celebrates a woman's power to manipulate her husband into buying her home appliances.

Decades later, this ad assumes the husband is still paying for everything.

Last century, a washer-dryer was a perfect Valentine's gift.

Today, home appliances are still the key her heart.

Today, weight-loss is still the key to domestic bliss.

And then there were the car ads.

At least today we have a reason why women crash cars. Mascara, of course.

In the past, part of a car's attraction was whether it was easy enough for a woman to drive.

Here a woman actually personifies a car for her partner to drive.

Dolce & Gabbana depicted a gang rape.

In 1967, Drummond used a naked female model to sell men's clothes. (Warning: The image on the next page is not safe for work.)

Here's Tom Ford Menswear, still doing the same thing.

Some things HAVE changed. This old ad suggests husbands are shallow.

Today, women get the shallow part in the relationship. Progress!

Thought that was bad?

