These Modern Ads Are Even More Sexist Than Their 'Mad Men' Era Counterparts

When people talk about advertising’s sexist past—starring happy housewives who can’t drive cars but can really push a vacuum cleaner—the caveat tends to be: But look how far we’ve come today! Times sure have changed!But have they?



Sex is a main feature of many current advertising campaigns. There are droves of commercials starring Kate Upton’s cleavage and American Apparel uses an army of naked models to sell clothing, but that’s just the tip of the chauvinist iceberg.

While demeaning ads were more omnipresent in the ’50s and ’60s, their modern counterparts can give vintage ads a run for their money. We’ve compiled some notoriously sexist vintage ads and put them side-by-side with their modern doppelgangers.

The similarities are shocking. And depressing.

