These Mesmerizing Photos Of Snowflakes Were Taken With A Regular Point-And-Shoot Camera

Caroline Moss
SnowflakeAlexey Kljatov

You don’t need the most expensive photography equipment to take awesome photos.

Photographer Alexey Kljatov took an old lens from a Russian Zenit camera, flipped it around backwards, and attached it to a run of the mill point-and-shoot camera.

Then he took macro shots of snowflakes, and the images are absolutely enchanting! Kljatov allowed us to share some of them here.

This is how Kljatov created the camera he used.

Now...

