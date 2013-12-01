These Mesmerizing Photos Of Snowflakes Were Taken With A Regular Point-And-Shoot Camera

You don’t need the most expensive photography equipment to take awesome photos.
Photographer Alexey Kljatov took an old lens from a Russian Zenit camera, flipped it around backwards, and attached it to a run of the mill point-and-shoot camera.
Then he took macro shots of snowflakes, and the images are absolutely enchanting! Kljatov allowed us to share some of them here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.