These Mesmerizing Photos Of Snowflakes Were Taken With A Regular Point-And-Shoot Camera

You don’t need the most expensive photography equipment to take awesome photos.

Photographer Alexey Kljatov took an old lens from a Russian Zenit camera, flipped it around backwards, and attached it to a run of the mill point-and-shoot camera.

Then he took macro shots of snowflakes, and the images are absolutely enchanting! Kljatov allowed us to share some of them here.

