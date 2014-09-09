Insane GoPro Video Shows Man Rappelling Into Volcano

For some people, a ride on a roller coaster is enough adrenaline for the day. But last month, a pair of explorers took their quest for adventure into the mouth of a live volcano.

Documentarian George Kourounis and filmmaker Sam Cossman journeyed deep into the Marum crater — an active volcano in the Vanuatu Archipelago off the coast of Australia — where Cossman shot the incredible video below and uploaded it to Vimeo.

The duo was led by explorer and filmmaker Geoff Mackley and his team, who helped the explorers rappel more than a thousand feet into the crater.

They also wore silver heat-proof suits to protect them as they neared the fiery pits of lava, which can reach temperatures in excess of 1300℉.

While it was a new trip for Kourounis and Cossman, their guide is an old hat at volcano exploration. Mackley, a filmmaker and photographer, has been to the Marum volcano several times before and has made similar expeditions to other volcanoes around the world. His adventures made him the subject of a 2004 Discovery Channel series titled “Dangerman” — Mackley’s nickname.

Check out Cossman’s video from the most recent trip:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.