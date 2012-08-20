These Maps Show How Walmart Took Over America

These amazing time-lapse maps by Flowing Data show how Walmart took over the USA in 40 years.



Sam Walton opened his first two stores in Arkansas by 1965:

10 years later, the retailer had expanded to 104 stores in Middle America:

By the eighties, Walmart had expanded north and east with 741 stores:

And by the 90’s almost everywhere had one with more than 2000 locations:

By 2006, domination was complete, with 3045 locations.

Here’s the video version:

