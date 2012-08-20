These Maps Show How Walmart Took Over America

Ashley Lutz

These amazing time-lapse maps by Flowing Data show how Walmart took over the USA in 40 years. 

Sam Walton opened his first two stores in Arkansas by 1965: 

walmart map

Photo: vimeo

 10 years later, the retailer had expanded to 104 stores in Middle America:

walmart ap

Photo: vimeo

 By the eighties, Walmart had expanded north and east with 741 stores: 

walmart

Photo: vimeo

 And by the 90’s almost everywhere had one with more than 2000 locations: 

walmart map

Photo: vimeo

 By 2006, domination was complete, with 3045 locations. 

walmart map

Photo: vimeo

Here’s the video version:  

Rapid Growth of Walmart from Nathan Yau on Vimeo.

DON’T MISS: The Brilliant Tactic Walmart Uses To Fend Off Competition From Dollar Stores >
s

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.