These Maps Show How Walmart Took Over America

These amazing time-lapse maps by Flowing Data show how Walmart took over the USA in 40 years.
Sam Walton opened his first two stores in Arkansas by 1965:
Photo: vimeo
10 years later, the retailer had expanded to 104 stores in Middle America:
Photo: vimeo
By the eighties, Walmart had expanded north and east with 741 stores:
Photo: vimeo
And by the 90’s almost everywhere had one with more than 2000 locations:
Photo: vimeo
By 2006, domination was complete, with 3045 locations.
Photo: vimeo
Here’s the video version:
Rapid Growth of Walmart from Nathan Yau on Vimeo.
DON’T MISS: The Brilliant Tactic Walmart Uses To Fend Off Competition From Dollar Stores >
s
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.