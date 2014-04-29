These Maps Show How Segregated The US Still Is

Pamela Engel

America might be less segregated now than ever, but it remains far from total racial integration.

2010 Census maps, posted to Reddit by user DMan9797, illustrate this point well.

Check out the maps, in which darker spots show higher population density for a particular race (click here for larger versions):

The northeast and midwest are much whiter than the south:

Segregation mapsImgur/U.S. Census Bureau

The highest concentration of African Americans is in the southeast:

Segregation mapsImgur/U.S. Census Bureau

Native Americans are most concentrated in the pockets of the west, generally in areas where there are reservations:

Segregation mapsImgur/U.S. Census Bureau

Asians are more spread out across the U.S., but see higher concentrations on the coasts:

Segregation mapsImgur/U.S. Census Bureau

Latinos are most concentrated in the southwest and Florida:

Segregation mapsImgur/U.S. Census Bureau

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.