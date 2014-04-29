These Maps Show How Segregated The US Still Is

America might be less segregated now than ever, but it remains far from total racial integration.

2010 Census maps, posted to Reddit by user DMan9797, illustrate this point well.

Check out the maps, in which darker spots show higher population density for a particular race (click here for larger versions):

The northeast and midwest are much whiter than the south:

The highest concentration of African Americans is in the southeast:

Native Americans are most concentrated in the pockets of the west, generally in areas where there are reservations:

Asians are more spread out across the U.S., but see higher concentrations on the coasts:

Latinos are most concentrated in the southwest and Florida:

