These Maps Show How Devastating Election Day Was For Democrats

The midterm elections on Tuesday dealt a huge blow to the Democratic Party.

The Democrats lost their majority in the US Senate, and Republicans won big in gubernatorial races.

Here’s a look at how it all breaks down:

Republicans are now on track to have the party’s largest majority in the House of Representatives since 1928.

One Democratic insider who spoke to Business Insider on Tuesday night said “heads will roll at 1600” (the White House) and encouraged President Barack Obama to “clean house, regrow his spine, and lay out an aggressive, centrist agenda.”

Other political operatives also blamed Obama for what one insider called a “bloodbath.”

Delaying action on big issues like immigration reform in the hopes of protecting senators from southern states didn’t work out since these senators ended up losing their seats anyway. The strategy could have also hurt the party elsewhere, sources said.

Others say that Obama’s August press conference on the Islamic State, in which the president said “We don’t have a strategy yet” for dealing with the jihadist terror group, was the turning point for many voters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.