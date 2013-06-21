These Manhattan Prices Will Shock The Rest Of America

Laura Brothers
Manhattan regularly tops the list of

most expensive places to live in the U.S. and it is easy to see why. Goods and services here can cost two to three times more than the national average and seem to have a way of ballooning year after year.Manhattan scores a whopping 225.4 on a cost of living index, much higher than the national average which balances out at 100, according to the Council for Community and Economic Research.

There is an interesting exception to this trend when it comes to things like manicures and yoga, which are actually cheaper in Manhattan thanks to a competitive market. For most things, however, Big Apple prices are out off the charts.

We used Bankrate.com’s cost of living calculator to see just how much more expensive Manhattan really is.

Manhattan homes cost $1,018,864.67 more than the national average.

Manhattan: $1,303,420.67

National average: $284, 556

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

Manhattan rent costs $3,032.10 more than the national average.

Manhattan: $3,902.10

National average: $870

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

Energy bills are $66.58 higher in Manhattan than the national average.

Manhattan: $231.44

National average: $164.86

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

Doctor's visits are $55.82 more expensive in Manhattan than the national average.

Manhattan: $154.75

National average: $98.93

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

Movie tickets in Manhattan cost $4.14 more than the national average.

Manhattan: $13.33

National average: $9.19

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

Bowling in Manhattan costs $6.44 more than the national average.

Manhattan: $10.56

National average: $4.12

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

A frozen meal in Manhattan is $2 more expensive than the national average.

Manhattan: $4.56

National average: $2.56

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

A newspaper subscription is $8.67 more expensive in Manhattan than the national average.

Manhattan: $25.35

National average: $16.68

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

Parmesan cheese costs $2.94 more in Manhattan than the national average.

Manhattan: $6.82

National average: $3.88

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

Toothpaste costs $1.56 more in Manhattan than the national average.

Manhattan: $4.08

National average: $2.52

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

A haircut costs $8.55 more in Manhattan than the national average.

Manhattan: $22.21

National average: $13.66

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

Dry cleaning is $2.69 more expensive in Manhattan than the national average.

Manhattan: $13.70

National average: $11.01

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

A trip to the dentist costs $21.25 more in Manhattan than the national average.

Manhattan: $106.18

National average: $84.93

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

In Manhattan a men's shirt costs $14.86 more than the national average.

Manhattan: $40.91

National average: $26.05

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

Beer is $3.35 more expensive in Manhattan than the national average.

Manhattan: $11.85

National average: $8.50

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

In Manhattan pizza costs $1.89 more than the national average.

Manhattan: $10.88

National average: $8.99

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

Facial tissues cost $1.30 more in Manhattan than the national average.

Manhattan: $3.20

National average: $1.90

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

Washer repair is $36.72 more expensive in Manhattan than the national average.

Manhattan: $102.27

National average: $65.55

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

Ibuprofen is $4.64 more expensive in Manhattan than the national average.

Manhattan: $14.04

National average: $9.40

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

In Manhattan women's slacks cost $9.31 more than the national average.

Manhattan: $37.37

National average: $28.06

Source: Bankrate.com / CostofLiving.org

