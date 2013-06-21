These Manhattan Prices Will Shock The Rest Of America

Manhattan regularly tops the list of



most expensive places to live in the U.S. and it is easy to see why. Goods and services here can cost two to three times more than the national average and seem to have a way of ballooning year after year.Manhattan scores a whopping 225.4 on a cost of living index, much higher than the national average which balances out at 100, according to the Council for Community and Economic Research.

There is an interesting exception to this trend when it comes to things like manicures and yoga, which are actually cheaper in Manhattan thanks to a competitive market. For most things, however, Big Apple prices are out off the charts.

We used Bankrate.com’s cost of living calculator to see just how much more expensive Manhattan really is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.