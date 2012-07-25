These Manhattan Prices Will Shock The Rest Of America

Gus Lubin, Shlomo Sprung
Manhattan is shockingly more expensive than most of America. This is true for everything from movie tickets to real estate.We used the cost of living comparison at Bankrate.com to compare Manhattan to the cheapest city in the country: Harlingen, Texas.

Manhattan is a full 2.74 times as expensive as the southern city. Someone earning $50,000 in Harlingen would have to bring home $137,000 in Manhattan to maintain an equivalent standard of living.

While Harlingen represents the far end of the spectrum, it’s also not far from average. Harlingen scored 83 on a Community of Economic Research survey indexed to 100, while Manhattan scored 224.

Toothpaste costs $1.73 more in Manhattan than in Harlingen, Texas

Manhattan: $3.82

Harlingen, Texas: $2.09

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Ground beef costs $1.84 more in Manhattan

Manhattan: $4.12

Harlingen, Texas: $2.28

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

A frozen meal costs $2.20 more in Manhattan

Manhattan: $4.27

Harlingen, Texas: $2.07

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Manhattan orange juice is $2.43 more expensive

Manhattan: $4.88

Harlingen, Texas: $2.45

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Cereal is $2.59 more expensive in Manhattan

Manhattan: $5.05

Harlingen, Texas: $2.46

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Pizza costs $2.99 more in Manhattan

Manhattan: $10.99

Harlingen, Texas: $8

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Beer is $3.58 more expensive in Manhattan

Manhattan: $11.56

Harlingen, Texas: $7.98

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Manhattan movies are $4.25 more expensive

Manhattan: $13.25

Harlingen, Texas: $9

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Manhattan dry cleaning costs $4.95 more

Manhattan: $13.20

Harlingen, Texas: $8.25

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Bowling in Manhattan is $5 more expensive

Manhattan: $8.75

Harlingen, Texas: $3.75

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Ibuprofen is $5.40 more expensive in Manhattan

Manhattan: $13.62

Harlingen, Texas: $8.22

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Manhattan wines cost $5.96 more per bottle

Manhattan: $11.61

Harlingen, Texas: $5.65

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

A T.bone steak costs $6.75 more in Manhattan

Manhattan: $14.99

Harlingen, Texas: $8.25

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

A hair cut costs $14.65 more in Manhattan

Manhattan: $22.40

Harlingen, Texas: $7.75

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Women's slacks costs $18.91 more in Manhattan

Manhattan: $36.80

Harlingen, Texas: $17.89

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

In Manhattan, a men's shirt costs $21.87 more

Manhattan: $37.80

Harlingen, Texas: $15.93

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Manhattan optometrists costs $27.14 more

Manhattan: $117.14

Harlingen, Texas: $90.00

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

A trip to the beauty salon costs $36.20 more in Manhattan

Manhattan: $62.20

Harlingen, Texas: $26

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Manhattan doctors cost $55.00 more

Manhattan: $140.00

Harlingen, Texas: $85.00

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Washer repair costs $57.50 more in Manhattan

Manhattan: $97.50

Harlingen, Texas: $40

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Manhattan energy bills are $92.69 higher

Manhattan: $237.55

Harlingen, Texas: $144.86

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Manhattan rent is $2,905.00/month more expensive

Manhattan: $3,500.00

Harlingen, Texas: $595.00

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

Manhattan homes are $985,011 more expensive

Manhattan: $1,204,228.33

Harlingen, Texas: $219,217.00

Source: Bankrate.com / CostOfLiving.org

