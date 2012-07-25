These Manhattan Prices Will Shock The Rest Of America

Photo: wwward0 on www.flickr.com

Manhattan is shockingly more expensive than most of America. This is true for everything from movie tickets to real estate.We used the cost of living comparison at Bankrate.com to compare Manhattan to the cheapest city in the country: Harlingen, Texas.



Manhattan is a full 2.74 times as expensive as the southern city. Someone earning $50,000 in Harlingen would have to bring home $137,000 in Manhattan to maintain an equivalent standard of living.

While Harlingen represents the far end of the spectrum, it’s also not far from average. Harlingen scored 83 on a Community of Economic Research survey indexed to 100, while Manhattan scored 224.

