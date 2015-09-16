These makeshift communities are mesmerising and astounding feats of architecture

Three-car garages and big backyards are a common sight in the US, but they’re foreign in many other places.

Whether it’s due to a lack of resources, a political movement, or the will to survive after a natural disaster, many of the world’s communities are built by the very people who live in them.

Not all of them are pretty.

But design aesthetic isn’t always a consideration when you need a roof over your head.

Scroll down to see some of the most harrowing feats of construction around the world.

Kowloon Walled City, Hong Kong. Erected between 1950 and 1994 mostly by immigrants, the walled city was 119 times denser than New York City. Greg Girard The packed region was essentially lawless. Dentists operated without licenses, as did food and textile manufacturers. Greg Girard Living conditions were bleak. Devoid of sunlight, the inner workings were dank, dark, and impossibly confined. Greg Girard Still, many experienced their formative years in the city. When it was torn down in 1994 to make room for a park, more than 33,000 peopled called Kowloon home. Greg Girard

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.