These Major Brands Actively Support Gay Marriage

In light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the defence of Marriage Act and allow gay marriage to resume in California, some brands have decided to loudly show their support.
While Kenneth Cole was live tweeting the rulings, Orbitz celebrated with a marriage equality-themed flash sale. Goldman Sachs even tweeted a message that gay marriage would actually help build a stronger economy complete with a picture of a rainbow flag next to an American flag.
Even though brands risk extreme negative reactions from potential customers for messages about LGBT rights, that doesn’t stop major corporations from flying their rainbow flags high.
After the decision marking DOMA unconstitutional was announced, Goldman Sachs tweeted its support of the ruling.
Orbitz announced a flash sale to celebrate the DOMA ruling and Prop 8 result that led to the legalization of gay marriage in California.
Grey Poupon posted this image — a riff on its classic 1981 commercial — on its Facebook page yesterday.
Many brands adopted the Human Rights Campaign's iconic red equals signs symbolizing gay marriage. Bud Light did its own interpretation of the symbol made out of two beer cans in March.
Here's the Expedia ad about how a father overcame his prejudices to travel to his daughter's lesbian wedding last fall.
'I told her, this is not the dream I had for my daughter,' Artie Goldstein said. But the journey to the wedding and experiences with his new daughter-in-law opened his mind and heart.
Oreo spread this image during Gay Pride Month in 2012, but this year its social media strategy hasn't been reactionary to DOMA.
While other brands adopted the red equals sign in March, Oreo did not. Mashable wondered if this Tweet during DOMA arguments was a subtle message about marriage equality. There hasn't been a tweet or Facebook post today yet.
Levi's posted this ad — with a white equals sign — to show its support of the Human Rights Campaign's fight for marriage equality in February.
But its fight has been going since 2009, when Levi's attached a pro-gay marriage white ribbon on the pocket of all of its new jeans as a symbol of the company's opposition to Prop 8.
In late February, Amazon released a pro gay marriage Kindle ad in which a man and a woman jokingly wait for their husbands to grab them drinks. Amazon has been pretty silent this week.
Here's the ad:
In October 2012, Nordstrom sent an email to all employees announcing its full support of gay marriage.
The letter from Blake, Pete, and Erik Nordstrom -- the president and presidents of merchandising and stores, respectively -- began discussing the company's respect towards gay and lesbian employees and early anti-discrimination policy.
It continued:
'We feel the next step in this journey is to now support freedom to marry, also called marriage equality. There is a lot of awareness of this issue across the country and we've heard from many employees and customers. We gave this thoughtful consideration and felt the time was right to come out in support of this civil rights issue. It is our belief that our gay and lesbian employees are entitled to the same rights and protections marriage provides under the law as all other employees. We also believe supporting freedom to marry will help us create a more attractive and inclusive workplace for our current and prospective employees. Again - this decision is consistent with our long-time philosophy of inclusively and equality for our customers and employees.
'We recognise there are differing opinions about freedom to marry. We hope we've been clear about why we made this decision. To all of our employees - if you choose to talk about this with each other, please do so respectfully. We want you to be informed about our position so you can also respectfully answer any customer questions that come your way.'
In July 2012, right around when Chick-Fil-A came under fire for slamming gay marriage, Target released this wedding gift registry ad featuring a gay couple. Some still criticised the company for not taking an official stance against Minnesota's traditional marriage bill, however.
Of the Minnesota bill, a Target spokesperson said, 'We recognise that there is a broad range of strongly held views on the MN Marriage amendment. Consistent with our longstanding support of civic engagement, we strongly encourage our team members to exercise their right to vote in November.'
JCPenney was criticised by the right for using openly gay personality Ellen DeGeneres as its spokesperson, but the company didn't care. It also ran this ad featuring two dads for Father's Day 2012.
Although JCP isn't scared to show ads featuring same sex couples, it hasn't made an official statement regarding gay marriage.
In 2012, Starbucks -- along with other Northwest companies including Amazon, Microsoft, Nike, and Google -- supported legislation that would legalise gay marriage in Washington State.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.