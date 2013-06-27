These Major Brands Actively Support Gay Marriage

The letter from Blake, Pete, and Erik Nordstrom -- the president and presidents of merchandising and stores, respectively -- began discussing the company's respect towards gay and lesbian employees and early anti-discrimination policy.

It continued:

'We feel the next step in this journey is to now support freedom to marry, also called marriage equality. There is a lot of awareness of this issue across the country and we've heard from many employees and customers. We gave this thoughtful consideration and felt the time was right to come out in support of this civil rights issue. It is our belief that our gay and lesbian employees are entitled to the same rights and protections marriage provides under the law as all other employees. We also believe supporting freedom to marry will help us create a more attractive and inclusive workplace for our current and prospective employees. Again - this decision is consistent with our long-time philosophy of inclusively and equality for our customers and employees.

'We recognise there are differing opinions about freedom to marry. We hope we've been clear about why we made this decision. To all of our employees - if you choose to talk about this with each other, please do so respectfully. We want you to be informed about our position so you can also respectfully answer any customer questions that come your way.'