These Leaked Photos Are Supposedly Apple's Low-Cost iPhone

There are blurry, sketchy photos floating around the Internet this morning of what is supposed to be Apple’s low-cost iPhone.



We have no idea if these are real or not. It doesn’t seem like anyone does. So, consider it something to kick around and look at, not much else.

Apple is reportedly going to deliver a lower-cost iPhone later this year. The idea is to produce a phone that more people in emerging markets can afford.

And this is what it may or may not look like:

Weibo

Weibo

