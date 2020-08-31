These last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas will make your dad’s day, and you won’t need to worry about postage

We rounded up a collection of gift ideas that will make any dad’s day, including streaming subscriptions, a MasterClass membership and gift cards.

These last-minute gift ideas are all digitally delivered, so you won’t have to worry Australia post not getting it to you or your dad on time.

Father Day’s is just around the corner, and the window of being able to order him a gift that will arrive on time is shrinking fast. But considering the current social climate that we’re living in, being able to get your dad a gift without leaving your house is definitely a more attractive option.

To make sure you stay in dad’s good book, we’ve put together a quick list of Father’s Day gift ideas. These gifts will make your dad a happy camper, and you won’t even need to get up from your couch to buy them.

Browse our last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas below:

Kayo Sports subscription (one month), $25

This gift is a real home-run. Kayo is a video streaming platform built for the sport obsessive.

By giving your dad a subscription, it’ll give him access to watch live sports, both local and international, while also giving him on-demand access to match replays, panel shows and documentaries, like ESPN’s 30 for 30 series.

With the AFL and NFL grand finals around the corner, not to mention the NBA playoffs that are currently in full swing, Kayo is your dad’s one-stop destination for sport.

Bring home the gold with a Kayo Sports subscription.

MasterClass membership (one year), $280

If your dad is a curious guy who is always looking to learn something new, he might get some solid use from a MasterClass membership. This streaming service is choked full of informative lessons, taught by experts in their field. Name a topic and chances are there’s a lesson available.

A membership will give your dad access to all of the currently available classes, along with any new classes as they launch. Classes such as Neil deGrasse Tyson teaching scientific thinking and communication; Stephen Curry teaching shooting, ball-handling, and scoring; and Martin Scorsese teaching filmmaking.

Take your dad to school with a MasterClass membership.

Shudder subscription (one year), $69.99

If your dad loves a good horror movie, Shudder is an absolute must-have. Why? Well, it’s a streaming service 100% dedicated to horror content. From movies, television and documentaries, it has everything for a dad who loves a good spook or scare.

Shudder launched in Australia last month, and is choked for of some classic and contemporary entries into the horror genre. It also includes some impressive original movies and television shows, like Cursed Films, In Search of Darkness and Creepshow.

Give your dad a scare with a Shudder subscription.

Kathmandu gift card

If your dad is a more of an outdoorsy type, these streaming subscription might not be his cup of tea. His idea of a nice Saturday might be going for a bush walk.

Kathmandu are one of the leading sellers of clothing and gear that’s perfect for your dad’s next outdoors adventure. From hiking boots to down jackets and day packs, chances are that if there’s a piece of outdoor equipment that your dad needs, they’ll have it.

Get your dad ready for his next adventure with a Kathmandu gift card.

Audible subscription (one month), $16.45

If your dad is a big reader, but he can’t find the time to actually sit down to crack open a book, it might be time to introduce him to audiobooks. And there’s no better way to do this then by giving him an Audible subscription for Father’s Day.

A subscription will give him a credit to pick up one free audiobook every month, a bonus audiobook that other Audible members are currently loving and discounted prices.

This subscription also gives your dad access to Audible’s original podcasts, such as Evil Has A Name, Nazeem Hussain: Rogue Son and My Dad The Spy.

Grab your dad an Audible subscription here.

Disney+ subscription (one year), $89.99

If your dad is a long-time Disney fan — or maybe he just has a soft spot for Star Wars and Marvel movies — this streaming service will be right up his alley.

Disney+ is the home for Disney content, containing the largest collection of the entertainment juggernaut’s fantastic catalogue. By signing your dad up, he’ll get access to all of Disney’s classic animations (both TV and film), National Geographic documentaries, including recent big name movies like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Avengers: Endgame and Onward. It even has every episode of The Simpsons — how can your dad say no to that?

Show your dad a whole new world with a Disney+ subscription.

Booktopia gift certificate

Buying your dad a book for Father’s Day isn’t a bad idea in theory, but if he’s a bit of a picky reader, getting him something he’ll enjoy can be a bit of a headache.

So instead of giving your dad something that will just collect dust on his nightstand, give him a Booktopia gift certificate. Starting at $20, a gift certificate will let your dad grab that title he’s been meaning to read.

Bulk up your dad’s library with a Booktopia gift certificate.

Amazon Prime subscription (one year), $59

If you want to grab your dad a gift that is overflowing with perks, then you can’t do much better than an Amazon Prime subscription.

Prime Reading will give him access to over 1,000 e-books, while Prime Music will give him unlimited access to over 50 million songs. Not only that, but a Prime membership will also give your dad access to Amazon’s Prime Original series, like The Grand Tour, The Boys and The Wheel of Time, which he can stream whenever he wants.

Dad will even be able to get free, two business day delivery on his Amazon purchases.

Welcome your dad to primetime with an Amazon Prime subscription.

