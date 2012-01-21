These Fake 'Vintage' Posters For Modern Movies Will Make You Ache For Hollywood's Golden Age

created these stunning posters for modern movies in the style of ads from Hollywood’s “Golden Age,” when films were often promoted with paintings that depicted the stars or the action in a muralistic way that suggested a story or a narrative.



It was only in the late 1970s and early 1980s that the movie business largely abandoned painting for its advertising in favour of scene stills, photography and computer-generated imagery.

People often forget that even as late as 1977, studios were still commissioning painted posters for their biggest hits. Both Jaws and Star Wars were advertised with hand-illustrated posters that would not have looked out of place on hoardings 50 years prior.

Stults is currently working in New York but was previously a social media and marketing manager at UC Santa Cruz. His Linkedin page shows he spent nearly three years as an assistant manager at Hollywood Video — clearly the experience stuck with him.

