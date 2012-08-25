116 Things You Need To Throw Away This Year

Cleaning out clutter can be a tough task, especially if you have been letting it build up for a while.Instead of setting aside a huge block of time to take care of months’ or years’ worth of clutter, take baby steps by throwing away only one type of item a day.

And by throwing away, I mean recycling, selling, donating, or — as the last resort — trashing. Here’s a list of 116 types of items that will take you about four months to dispose of:

  1. The other side of a pair of lost earrings
  2. Scraps of wrapping papper
  3. Cards people have given you with no sentimental value
  4. Receipts you don’t need
  5. Ticket stubs
  6. Socks with holes
  7. Old t-shirts
  8. Leftover change
  9. Dried flowers
  10. Magazines
  11. CDs
  12. Hair elastics that have lost stretchiness
  13. Hair accessories you don’t use
  14. Shoes that don’t fit or that you don’t wear
  15. Extra photo prints
  16. Little knickknacks (designate a bowl and fill it)
  17. Kitchen things you don’t use
  18. Cooking utensils you have two of
  19. Tired bras
  20. Scarves you never wear
  21. Clothes that don’t fit
  22. Gifts you don’t like
  23. Old towels
  24. Old makeup

  1. Old toiletries
  2. Old or unused hangers
  3. Expired or sample-sized toiletries
  4. Extra buttons
  5. Expired sauces
  6. Toys your pets don’t play with
  7. Expired medication
  8. Dried-up nail polish
  9. Bills you don’t need to keep
  10. Expired coupons
  11. Old paperwork
  12. DVDs you don’t watch
  13. Snacks your pets don’t eat
  14. Damaged clothing you can’t mend
  15. Stained clothing you can’t clean
  16. Old prom dresses
  17. Scratched nonstick cookware
  18. Old underwear or swimwear that’s losing its stretch
  19. Outdated electronics
  20. Rusty jewelry
  21. Stockings with runs
  22. Pens that don’t work
  23. Clothing you’ve outgrown
  24. Necklaces and bracelets with broken clasps
  25. Cables and wires you don’t use
  26. Worn-out sheets and bedding
  27. Empty or near-empty bottles of cleaning products
  28. Old mending buttons for clothing you no longer have
  29. Worn-out bath mats
  30. Broken electronics
  31. Purses you never use
  32. Flatware, plates, and glasses that don’t match the rest of your collection, plus dingy children’s plates you no longer use
  33. Old pillows
  34. Worn-out shoes
  35. Wedding invites
  36. Save-the-dates
  37. Wedding favours you don’t use
  38. Old wallets that you don’t use
  39. Broken kitchen equipment
  40. Spare furniture parts you don’t need
  41. Furniture manuals
  42. Boxes
  43. Unused vases
  44. Extra tupperware you don’t need
  45. Old mail
  46. Junk mail
  47. Travel brochures
  48. Bobby pins
  49. Old crayons or art supplies, plus markers that have run out of ink
  50. Random containers and jars
  51. Unused stationary, stickers, and sticky notes
  52. Ripped denim
  53. Old artwork or old children’s artwork
  54. Used and ripped envelopes
  55. Broken or old iphone cases
  56. Old unused batteries
  57. Extra and unused coffee mugs
  58. Old spices
  59. Address labels for your old house
  60. Wrinkled ribbon and bows for gift wrap
  61. Cards or gifts from exes
  62. Frequent shopper cards you never use
  63. Matchbooks
  64. Old shopping bags
  65. Old calendars
  66. Old folders
  67. Magnets
  68. Clothes that are outdated or from college
  69. Broken Christmas decorations
  70. Christmas lights that don’t work
  71. Frayed towels
  72. Expired food
  73. Computer cords, firewire cord, etc. that you don’t use
  74. Old and outdated software
  75. CDs for old computer programs
  76. Old cell phones
  77. Hand-me-downs that you’re guilt-tripped into keeping
  78. Freebie or promotional t-shirts you never wear
  79. Old fortune cookie fortunes
  80. Old bank statements
  81. Old planners
  82. Delete email subscriptions from sites
  83. Delete emails you don’t need
  84. Delete unwanted music from your iTunes
  85. Extra buttons that come with newly purchased clothes
  86. Games that are missing pieces
  87. Old schoolbooks you’ll never use again
  88. Papers you have backed up on the computer
  89. Books you’ve already read and don’t want to display
  90. Cell phone covers you’re over
  91. Old manuals to electronics
  92. Cell phone accessories you don’t use anymore

