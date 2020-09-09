These industries experienced the most job losses in Australia, according to new ABS figures

The food services industry is one of the hardest hit. Image: Getty

Payroll jobs in Australia have dropped 0.4% during the month to August 22, according to new figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

While jobs across Victoria had the biggest decline, this has dropped at a slower rate.

The hardest hit industries include accommodation, food services, arts and recreation services.

While Victoria experienced a 2.0% decline in jobs, the rest of the country saw a 0.1% increase. However, Victoria did see its job decline start to slow.

“While payroll jobs continued to fall in Victoria into the third week of August, it was at a slower rate than earlier in the month,” ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said in a statement.

On August 22, jobs across Australia were 4.2% below the levels they were in mid-March, when the country’s had its 100th confirmed coronavirus case.

Once again, Victoria experienced a higher drop in payroll jobs, which were 7.9% below mid-March levels. The rest of Australia, however, had a 2.9% drop.

Image: ABS

The hardest-hit industries in terms of job losses were accommodation, food services, arts and recreation services.

“While accommodation and food services and arts and recreation services have recovered close to half (40% and 49%) of payroll jobs lost since the low point in mid-April, they remain 21 per cent and 14 per cent lower than mid-March,” Jarvis said.

He added that those industries were affected particularly in Victoria. Jobs across the state’s accommodation and food services were down 38%, while arts and recreation jobs fell 23% below mid-March levels.

There was some positive news across other industries in Australia. Back in the middle of March, the four industries with the biggest share of payroll jobs were healthcare and social assistance, retail trade, professional, scientific and technical services, and education and training – accounting for 41%.

By 22 August, these sectors were back to more than 96% of the jobs recorded in the middle of March.

The ABS figures come after Victoria continues to face some of the country’s toughest restrictions due to the state’s coronavirus case numbers.

On Sunday, September 6, state premier Daniel Andrews announced an extension to Melbourne’s lockdowns. From September 13, some restrictions will be eased, with the curfew running from 9pm to 5am, two hours of outdoor exercise allowed and one visitor permitted for people in a single person household.

The state government also released a roadmap on how it will reopen depending on the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded.

