These Incredibly Nerdy Jeans Will Change The Way You Check Your iPhone

How many times have you wished you could check your text messages without removing your phone from your pocket?



Well worry no more because now you can.

Take a look at the DELTA415 Wearcom jeans.

The DELTA415’s feature a smartphone pocket called the ‘Wearcom pocket’.

Alphyn Industries makes the denim and they assure customers that the Wearcom pocket is secure and makes it easy to retrieve your phone. Wearers of the denim will have full usability of their smartphone while sitting down.

The patented Wearcom pocket is made of durable polymer film and allows for complete access to your favourite touch screen device.

The Wearcom pocket features a zippered flap for a more “discrete” look.

The DELTA415’s retail for, $160 and we’re not sure if the price justifies the dorkiness and weird looks you’ll get when wearing them.

If this seems like your type of thing, check them out here.

