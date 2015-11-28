These incredible visualisations show how the world's biggest cities will be impacted by rising sea levels

Melbourne. Photo: Screenshot from climatecentraldotorg/ Youtube.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull along with representatives from 52 nations around the world have gathered at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Malta to discuss climate change ahead of the UN Climate Change Change Conference (COP21) in Paris next week.

Turnbull is pledging to reduce emissions in Australia by 26 to 28 percent on 2005 levels by 2030, saying on ABC’s 7.30 program on Thursday night that he was “optimistic” about the prospect of an agreement and that “everyone is committed to achieving a good outcome in Paris”.

“Ahead of COP21 it is a powerful signal to other countries of the world to show a similar level of ambition and commitment to working together for a strong result in Paris,” said Turnbull during Friday’s climate change session in Malta.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Bill Shorten has described Turnbull’s “inaction” as “madness”, proposing instead, to reduce emissions by 45 per cent by 2030.

Climate change rallies have already begun in Melbourne CBD in the “People’s Climate March” with around 40,000 people marching from the State Library to Parliament House for one of the biggest demonstrations of its kind — joining hundreds of other scheduled climate change rallies around the world.

According to Climate Central, current carbon emissions trends point to 4 degrees Celsius of global warming with the international target sitting at 2 degrees Celsius.

The nonprofit news organisation has recently released a series of videos ahead of the climate change summit in Paris on how the world’s biggest cities including New York, Melbourne, London and Tokyo will be impacted by rising sea levels.

Hong Kong Tokyo Dubai New York Hamburg London Hong Kong

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.