These incredible stats show exactly how huge Facebook is in Australia

There are now 13 million Australians active on Facebook each month and they’re some of the heaviest users in the world.

According to a Nielsen report commissioned by the social media giant in January, new stats reveal the average time Australians spend on Facebook every day is 1.7 hours.

There’s plenty more mind-blowing numbers in the report. As a nation, we really are hooked:

Globally 1 out of every 3 minutes on a mobile is spent on a Facebook property (Facebook/Instagram/Messenger/WhatsApp).

Every day, 10 million Australians are active on Facebook, of which 9 million are on a mobile device.

About 5 million Australians watch a video on Facebook every day

In Australia, more than 50% of Facebook users watch a video on the platform every day. Globally, there are 3 billion videos viewed every day on Facebook and 65% are viewed on a mobile screen.

In just one year, the number of video posts per person on Facebook increased by 52% in Australia.

“People are watching a lot of videos on their phone,” a Facebook data scientist said. “Videos are becoming shorter.”

One example of the exploding trend was the Ice Bucket Challenge, which went viral last year.

Between June 1 and September 1, 17 million ice bucket challenges were shared on Facebook. Those videos were watched by 440 million people more than 10 billion times over that period.

Food is one of the most talked about issues

As for what Australian users are talking about on Facebook, food and recipes are one of the most discussed topics, closely followed by travel, real estate, restaurants and beauty.

Australians are on Facebook all day

Facebook’s data scientists estimate people check the platform about 14 times a day.

“It’s the first screen they look at in the morning and often the last screen they look at at night before they go to bed,” he said.

But Australian users are on Facebook all day, although it does bump up in the afternoon and the evening.

Facebook is a huge traffic referrer

Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

The latest Australian stats showed on average, of those that have discovered new information on Facebook, 60% would go on to learn more and about 35% of people who have discovered a business or product on Facebook would share that with their friends.

