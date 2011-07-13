These INCREDIBLE Maps Illustrate Tweets And Flickr Photos From Around The World

Eric Fischer is a genius at using maps and data to create amazing visuals.



His latest, See Something or Say Something, shows the location of tweets and flickr pictures from countries and cities around the world.

New York is to the right. Blue dots are tweets, orange dots are flickr locations, and white is both.

There are plenty more including London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, North America, Europe, and the world.

(h/t)

