These incredible buildings in Sydney and Hobart just won major awards

Studios 54 by Hill Thalis Architecture

This colourful building on the right has just won a National Architecture Award.

It was built on a tiny 126 square metre site in Surry Hills

The project contains a commercial space on the street level and four single floor apartments above.

“Each apartment is flexibly planned with a series of service pods on the southern facade that frame a long open plan space that runs from the front to the rear,” says Hill Thalis Architecture.

“This flexible plan arrangement offers a number of possibilities for occupation and would happily accommodate residential, home office and/or commercial uses. Each apartment achieves ample sunlight and ventilation, despite the heavily constrained urban context.”

The 2015 winners of the Australian Institute of Architects’ National Architecture Awards were announced in Brisbane on overnight.

Inside the Surry Hills apartments, Studios 54 by Hill Thalis Architecture.

Forty-two projects shared 46 national honours over 14 categories. The jury, chaired by the Institute’s Immediate Past President David Karotkin, selected the winners after creating a shortlist from the 185 eligible projects following the Chapter Architecture Awards held earlier in the year.

A very small, neglected barn in Hobart has been successfully re-envisioned as a home, a studio apartment, by emerging architects Liz Walsh and Alex Nielsen (workbylizandalex).

#thebarnTAS took out the top prize for small project architecture, the Nicholas Murcutt Award and an Award for Heritage for what the judges said was a “brilliant solution” demonstrating that less can be more.

thebarnTAS. Image: Matt Sansom

“The historic structure has been lovingly retained — even its original shingles have been scrupulously cleaned and now form a ceiling to the upper mezzanine bedroom,” the judges said.

“This is an excellent example of how the limits and challenges of heritage and conservation can encourage inventive solutions. Regulatory, technical and structural requirements have not been seen as impediments but rather as creative possibilities.”

Planchonella House. Image: Sean Fennessy

Planchonella House, a Cairns home nestled in the treetops of the surrounding rainforest, by Jesse Bennett Architect Builder won the Robin Boyd Award for new residential architecture.

“Here is an architect/builder/inventor and an interior innovator at their combined best,” the judges said.

“The house often appears raw because of the directness of its materials but it is highly sophisticated and inventive in.”

Tower House is near parkland and the Yarra River.

