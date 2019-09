We saw this on MG Siegler’s blog, and thought it was mildly amusing. The evolution of Windows as a bunch of houses.

It goes from basic, to strong, to less strong to super solid, to oops!, to good and modern, to OMG, what? A bit insidery, but funny if you follow Microsoft.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.