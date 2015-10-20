You should never trust the pictures hotels post online

Courtesy of Oyster What you see is not what you get.

We recently learned that hotel stars can’t be trusted, but you probably shouldn’t fall for their photos, either.

Often, hotels find clever angles and smart ways to tweak the photos they post online to make them appear nicer than they actually are.

Hotel review website Oyster sends professional reviewers around the world to check out vacation properties — and sometimes, these reviewers come across hotels that are vastly different than the photos on their websites suggest.

Here are some photos they took that didn’t quite match up with the online fantasy — let these “photo fakeouts” serve as a cautionary tale against relying solely on hotels’ marketing materials.

