You should never trust the pictures hotels post online

We recently learned that hotel stars can’t be trusted, but you probably shouldn’t fall for their photos, either.
Often, hotels find clever angles and smart ways to tweak the photos they post online to make them appear nicer than they actually are.
Hotel review website Oyster sends professional reviewers around the world to check out vacation properties — and sometimes, these reviewers come across hotels that are vastly different than the photos on their websites suggest.
Here are some photos they took that didn’t quite match up with the online fantasy — let these “photo fakeouts” serve as a cautionary tale against relying solely on hotels’ marketing materials.
FANTASY: Chilling at the Delfino Beach Hotel's private beach in Sicily, which is blissfully devoid of other people.
FANTASY: Getting the perfect Instagram shot of the Amata Resort's infinity pool, where there's nothing between you and the roofs of Phuket.
Read the Hayriye Hanim Konagi Hotel's full review at Oyster »
FANTASY: Relaxing in this plush, swanky suite at the Centrale Palace Hotel after a day of lugging that Birkin bag around Palermo.
FANTASY: Engaging in a romantic nighttime swim in the indoor pool at the Norfolk Royale in Dorset, England.
