These Hotels Are Turning Thanksgiving Leftovers Into Gourmet Meals

The turkey is dead! Long live the turkey sandwich!



Sure, Thanksgiving only lasts for a day; but that doesn’t mean we can’t keep stuffing our faces with turkey all weekend long! Appropriately, the food-loving Loews Hotels are planning a week-long turkey sandwich menu addition for all of their properties—starting right now!

Through Sunday evening, each hotel across the country will be serving up a local spin on the traditional leftover turkey meat sandwich. From turkey sushi rolls at Loews Lake Las Vegas to Loews Miami Beach‘s Cuban-style sandwich, the creations will be diverse and delicious.

In New York’s Loews Regency, keep an eye out for the chef’s trio of sliders, served on different artisan breads with gravy and stone-ground mustard-cranberry mayonnaise. Yum!

A full collection of the hotels’ recipes can be found on Loews’ Facebook page, where the photos will make your mouth water and the written-out recipes will have you copy-pasting all the way to the supermarket.

For more culinary adventures in New York this weekend, also be sure to stop by The Nolitan on Friday, when the hotel debuts a new signature hot chocolate. Using a blend of milk and dark Valhrona chocolates, the drink is seasoned with cinnamon and cardamom, and enriched with equal parts whole milk and half and half.

The best part of the new drink? It’s free on Friday! Show up at the hotel’s restaurant, Ellabess, between 7am and 11:30pm to get a free hot chocolate. If you’re sweet tooth still isn’t satisfied, try Chef Carmine Arroyo’s waffle souffle with maple ice cream and candied pecans.

Don’t worry, you’ve got a whole weekend to work off the calories.

