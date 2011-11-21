5 Homes That Take Glamorous Decor To The Next Level

Contemporary glamour does not mean Liberace’s place, kitten-heeled feathered slippers or oodles of rococo. Designers today are using just the right doses of polished finishes, reflective surfaces, crystals, lucite, glass, lacquer, silk and velvet to create elegant spaces that are not over the top.
It’s a careful balance that delights me when I see it. Here are five homes from across North America that have been featured as Houzz Tours and are now in our Glamor Hall of Fame.
This post originally appeared on Houzz.
Glamour doesn't have to break the bank: this is a mix of pieces from flea markets, Craigslist and IKEA.
It's all in the details. Don't keep your jewelry hidden in some box; lay it out as part of the display.
