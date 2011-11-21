5 Homes That Take Glamorous Decor To The Next Level

Contemporary glamour does not mean Liberace’s place, kitten-heeled feathered slippers or oodles of rococo. Designers today are using just the right doses of polished finishes, reflective surfaces, crystals, lucite, glass, lacquer, silk and velvet to create elegant spaces that are not over the top.

It’s a careful balance that delights me when I see it. Here are five homes from across North America that have been featured as Houzz Tours and are now in our Glamor Hall of Fame.

Polished finishes, runway-inspired fabric choices and reflective surfaces.

The zebra rug and perfectly clipped topiaries add some pop pizazz.

A wall-sized mirror inset behind the bed doubles the visual size of the space and the light.

Looks like a fashionable mirage.

This incredible mirror mosaic wall is artistic and has a hint of disco style.

A feel of relaxed glamour.

Gilded finishes and fine fabrics.

Glamour doesn't have to break the bank: this is a mix of pieces from flea markets, Craigslist and IKEA.

It's all in the details. Don't keep your jewelry hidden in some box; lay it out as part of the display.

This round glass table is a space saver; being glamorous means never being cramped

