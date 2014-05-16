These Hilarious 19th Century Photos Show The 5 Stages Of Inebriation Haven't Changed A Bit

The Five Stages of Inebriation is a set of photographs which illustrate the effects of drunkenness in five stages. A male actor plays the role of the drunken man.

The State Library of New South Wales believes the photographs may have been commissioned by a local temperance group to educate people about the dangers of drinking alcohol.

Temperance societies were groups who opposed the drinking of all alcoholic drinks, such as wine, beer or spirits. They encouraged people to be “tee-totallers”, those who do not drink any alcohol at all.

The term teetotaller emerged because English temperance campaigner John Turner had a speech defect called a stutter. In a speech was heard to argue that: “N-n-nothing but t-t-t-total abstinence will do.”

Temperance societies encouraged governments to pass laws that banned alcohol or limited its availability. They were active in Australia.

The photographs may have also been used by an illustrator to produce engravings for posters.

It is likely that the photographs were taken by Charles Percy Perkins in his Sydney photographic studio.

They were taken in the time before most people had cameras in their homes and so visited a studio to have their portrait taken.

Hat Tip: Dangerous Minds

