Check Out The Hedge Funds That May Have Just Made A Fortune On One New Rule From The Fed

On news that the Fed is proposing swipe fees higher than those originally expected, at $0.21 per swipe, credit card company stock has spiked.The original cap was set at $0.12.



Visa shares surged and MasterCard took a big jump too.

In after hours trading, Visa is hovering above $87; Mastercard shares are lingering above $311.

That’s going to make several hedge fund managers very happy — that is, if they more or less maintained the holdings in Mastercard and Visa that they owned in Q1.

For fun, we thought we’d check out the possible gains made by some of the big names.

The following firms were some of the largest hedge fund holders of Mastercard and Visa stock as of March 31, according to 13F filings.

The closing price of Mastercard on March 31 was $251.72. The stock is hovering at about $311 now. So if the following firms more or less maintained the holdings in Mastercard:

Columbus Circle Investments ~ 808,800 shares, would be worth about $251.3 million (up almost $50 million)

Lone Pine ~ 692,800 shares, would be worth about $215.3 million (up about $40 million)

Tiger Global 585,000 shares, would be worth about $181.8 million (up about $34 million)

RenTech ~ 395,900 shares, would be worth about $123 million (up about $23 million)

Citadel ~284,800 shares, would be worth about $88.5 million (up about $17 million)

Caxton Associates ~ 169,000 shares, would be worth about $52.5 million (up about $10 million)

DE Shaw ~ 169,000 shares, would be worth $52.5 million (up about $10 million)

The closing price of Visa on March 31 was $73.62. The stock is hovering at about $87 now. So if the following firms more or less maintained their Q1 holdings in Visa:

Columbus Circle Investments ~2.29 million shares, would be worth ~$199.5 million (up about $30 million)

Tiger Global ~1.5 million shares, would be worth ~$130.6 million (up about $20 million)

Citadel ~ 795,760 shares, would be worth ~ $69.3 million (up about $10 million)

RenTech ~ 631,000 shares, would be worth ~ $55 million (up about $9 million)

DE Shaw ~ 597,400 shares, would be worth ~$52 million (up about $8 million)

Caxton Associates ~ 553,400 shares, would be worth ~ $48.2 million (up about $7 million)

A bet on Mastercard, clearly the real winner.

