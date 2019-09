These Guys Claim To Have Measurements On The iPhone 5

Take a look at this chart of measurements for the alleged iPhone 5 that BGR dug up.



The renderings (pictured below) are in line with rumours claiming that we will get a taller iPhone this fall but the most interesting claim is that the new iPhone will only be 7.6 mm thin. 

Mobile Fun, the site that released this chart,¬†says that they can’t confirm that the documents are real. But they did speak with a manufacturer who said the designs seemed accurate “measure up to what we’ve heard before.”

That’s not exactly hard evidence, so take these measurements with a grain of salt.

Click here for some juicy iPhone 5 rumours >

Photo: BGR

