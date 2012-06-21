These Guys Claim To Have Measurements On The iPhone 5

Take a look at this chart of measurements for the alleged iPhone 5 that BGR dug up.



The renderings (pictured below) are in line with rumours claiming that we will get a taller iPhone this fall but the most interesting claim is that the new iPhone will only be 7.6 mm thin.

Mobile Fun, the site that released this chart, says that they can’t confirm that the documents are real. But they did speak with a manufacturer who said the designs seemed accurate “measure up to what we’ve heard before.”

That’s not exactly hard evidence, so take these measurements with a grain of salt.

Photo: BGR

