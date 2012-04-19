These Guys Are Making Over $1,000 A Day On Windows Phone Game

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Here’s a great success story for Windows Phone 7.A year ago, FourBros Studio launched a free Windows Phone game called Taptitude. As of today, the company has pulled in over $100,000 of revenue on the game, with more than 300,000 users.



Most of its revenue has come in the last few months — they’ve seen a big spike since the launch of Nokia’s Windows Phones.

Taptitude is a bunch of mini games. As you gain points, you unlock more games. FourBros keeps adding more and now there’s 60 games so far.

To keep it free, Taptitude sold ads. They used Microsoft’s pubCenter. They posted details on how much money they made through pubCenter and another ad service, AdDuplex.They are now making around $1,000 a day.

The chart shows tht AdDuplex pretty much stunk for FourBros for revenue. But since the release of Nokia Lumia phones, ads on pubCenter went nuts. They are now averaging over 1 million impressions a day. The rates they can get for those ads varies from $3 a pop to — more typically — a little over $1.

UPDATE: We heard from AdDuplex who iniststs that they were actually great for Taptitude, despite the drop in revenue the chart below clearly shows. AdDuplex claims that their role was to help Taptitude increase downloads and says it is the reason that Taptitude started growing rapidly after the second blitz.

Most of Taptitude’s users are on HTC phones, but the No. 2 brand is already Nokia.

This is a good sign for Microsoft’s phone platform, which has struggled to gain market share since launching more than a year ago. The more money developers can make, the more software they’ll be willing to write.

Taptitude ad impressions

Photo: Taptitude

Taptitude’s users by Windows Phone 7 brand

Photo: Taptitude

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.