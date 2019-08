People have a love-hate relationship with subways — but it’s mostly love.

Especially for the world’s biggest and best-know subways (or undergrounds, or metros). These infographics, from designer Laura Beckman, tell you (almost) everything you need to know, from how old they are to how many miles riders rack up.

Riders jump on subways to the tune of millions of miles every year. When it comes to cost, Paris is expensive. Kiev, not so much. Subways have been steadily constructed since the middle of the 19th century. Not surprisingly, New York has an enormous number of subway stations.

