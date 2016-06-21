These gorgeous wedding dresses are made from toilet paper

Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com Toilet paper can be chic.

You don’t have to shell out thousands of dollars to find the perfect wedding dress.

Ten designers showed off their intricate, cheap, and gorgeous gowns for the 12th annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest presented by Cheap Chic Weddings, a site dedicated to cheap wedding hacks, and Charmin.

All of the dresses were made strictly from Charmin toilet paper, and the results were absolutely breathtaking. The designers could use needle, thread, tape, and glue to hold the gowns together.

The 10 finalists were chosen from more than 1,500 entries. Van Tran, a designer from Brooklyn, won the contest and took home the $10,000 grand prize.

Check out more of the dresses below:

Some of the finalists. Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com This dress by Roy Cruz was voted the fan favourite from online votes. Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com Donna Vincler's dress placed third and won $2,500. Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com Judith Henry's dress earned second place and $5,000. Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com Van Tran's winning gown. Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com The winning designer and her dress. Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com

