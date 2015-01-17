These Gorgeous, Classic Million-Dollar Porsches Will Be Auctioned In Arizona

A healthy number of very sweet classic Porsches are up for auction on Friday and Saturday in Scottsdale, Ariz. The auction house Gooding & Company is handing the hammer for these fine examples of German engineering — not to mention styling, as the 1973 911 Carerra categorically demonstrates. I drooled over 911s of this vintage when I was a youngster. But how often did I see one in yellow? Not that often.

Pick this traffic-stopper up for a cool $US1.5 million at the top end of the estimate.

Now a few more of Stuttgart’s finest:

It’s a 1989 959 Sport. Kinds of looks like Baymax from “Big Hero 6.” George Lucas would dig this car. Take it home for $US2 million, if it tops estimates.

Not all the Porsches in Scottsdale are over-the-top. This sweet little 1963 356 Carerra 2 Coupe shows off the core of Porsche’s iconic style and shape — with a sassy red paint job! A bargain at $US650,000.

But this 1967 911 2.0 S is the real steal: $US325,000!

Porsche also does racing — and has for a long time. This 1966 906 Carerra 6 competed for the brand in one of its heyday decades. It spent six years on the track. And now we’re getting back to the upper realms of pricing: $US2.4 million.

