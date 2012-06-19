These GIF Memes About Media Planning Are Hilarious

On April 17, a Tumblr satirizing the media buying business titled “What Happens In Media Planning” posted its first animated GIF file.
Since then, the Tumblr has taken off in the media world.
It mocks the stupidity of others in the business, and no one is safe. Popular targets are junior planners, clients, analytics people, the print world and reps. Since mid-April, a few hundred GIFs have been posted on the site, most of which provide an entertaining way to burn an hour at the office. We’ve complied a greatest hits album.
Give them a few seconds to load.
When a junior planner brags about how he sat courtside at the Knicks game and then went clubbing with a rep but still can't understand what a CPM is, I'm like:
When a client asks me to move the AFC Championship game to coincide with their product launch, I'm like:
When a Tumblr blog full of animated GIFs consumed by cynical media people gets 100k page views in 6 days, I'm like:
When I go out for dinner with friends and remember that I have to actually pay for dinner, I'm like:
When I don't realise that the person I have been hitting on for the last 20 minutes is the new account director, I'm like:
