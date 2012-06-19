These GIF Memes About Media Planning Are Hilarious

Charlie Minato
What Happens In Media Planning

On April 17, a Tumblr satirizing the media buying business titled “What Happens In Media Planning” posted its first animated GIF file.

Since then, the Tumblr has taken off in the media world.

It mocks the stupidity of others in the business, and no one is safe. Popular targets are junior planners, clients, analytics people, the print world and reps. Since mid-April, a few hundred GIFs have been posted on the site, most of which provide an entertaining way to burn an hour at the office. We’ve complied a greatest hits album.

Give them a few seconds to load.

When the PR team has to execute a media buy, they're like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When a junior planner brags about how he sat courtside at the Knicks game and then went clubbing with a rep but still can't understand what a CPM is, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When my client quotes my idea back to me as if it was theirs, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When a traditional media planner tries to manage a digital campaign, they're like:

What Happens In Media Planning

HR email: We are closing early for the long holiday weekend. I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When a rep offers tiered pricing at levels that he doesn't think we can hit…and we do, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When the newspaper buying team talks about what their office looks like, I think it looks like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When a client asks me to move the AFC Championship game to coincide with their product launch, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When my current agency wins a client from the agency I used to work for, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When a creepy rep goes in for a hug and a kiss, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When a rep opens up a PowerPoint presentation…in a restaurant, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When a junior planner brings a friend to the office only summer party, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When a vendor starts promoting their sellingads.Tumblr.com blog, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When a Tumblr blog full of animated GIFs consumed by cynical media people gets 100k page views in 6 days, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When a vendor picks us up in a party bus, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When the creative agency pitches an idea that involves a blimp, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When I try to explain to my parents what I do, they're like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When I go out for dinner with friends and remember that I have to actually pay for dinner, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When I read an industry blogger who clearly has no idea, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When the client requests screenshots of every placement on the campaign, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When a rep says we worked together on LinkedIn having just met him at a lunch and learn, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When an ad shows up on an NSFW site but it's not my campaign, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When a non-media person asks what upfronts are like, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When I come into work after my 8th upfront party of the week, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When I don't realise that the person I have been hitting on for the last 20 minutes is the new account director, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When my client cancels our 5pm Friday status meeting, we're like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When the creative agency asks if they can build non-standard units, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When I prove someone wrong by sending them their own email, I'm like:

What Happens In Media Planning

When the analytics team gets an industry award, they're like:

What Happens In Media Planning

