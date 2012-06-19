These GIF Memes About Media Planning Are Hilarious

On April 17, a Tumblr satirizing the media buying business titled “What Happens In Media Planning” posted its first animated GIF file.



Since then, the Tumblr has taken off in the media world.

It mocks the stupidity of others in the business, and no one is safe. Popular targets are junior planners, clients, analytics people, the print world and reps. Since mid-April, a few hundred GIFs have been posted on the site, most of which provide an entertaining way to burn an hour at the office. We’ve complied a greatest hits album.

Give them a few seconds to load.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.