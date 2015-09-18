These geographically accurate London tube maps show you which stations to walk to

The London tube map is a design classic — famously complicated but somehow still clear.

It relies on equal spacing between the stations, so you can see where you’re going without any trouble but not how far.

That is until Transport for London produced this map after a Freedom of Information request.

It’s a geographically accurate map showing the distance between the stations. So now you know, it’s quicker to walk the 300 metres between Covent Garden and Leicester Square stations. It just depends on whether it’s raining or not.

There’s also a wide-angle version for when you find yourself out in the sticks, which is ever more likely with housing prices on the up:

