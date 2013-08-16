Genius Maps Show How Manhattan Has Become A Garish Center Of Wealth

Nickolay Lamm of MyDeals.com has unleashed a brilliantly executed visualisation of income quality on the island of Manhattan.
Lamm grabbed an ArcGIS map of net worth in New York City and made a 3 dimensional representation of how wealthy some areas are.
Lamm’s goal is to show the profound extent of income inequality in Manhattan, and it couldn’t get more jarring.
The height of the green buildings corresponds to the net worth in the area.
Some neighborhoods literally loom over the rest of the city, while others sit low in their literal shadows.
It’s a jarring look and a startling effective visualisation.
Each image, for reference, has a before and after look at certain perspectives of Manhattan.
This stunning shot shows poverty and the wealth of Manhattan in one look. Let's take a close look at some areas.
The city's main park becomes the bottom of a canyon, surrounded by some of the wealthiest neighborhoods on the entire island.
