Genius Maps Show How Manhattan Has Become A Garish Center Of Wealth

Nickolay Lamm of MyDeals.com Look at Manhattan with soaring towers of wealth.

Nickolay Lamm of MyDeals.com has unleashed a brilliantly executed visualisation of income quality on the island of Manhattan.

Lamm grabbed an ArcGIS map of net worth in New York City and made a 3 dimensional representation of how wealthy some areas are.

Lamm’s goal is to show the profound extent of income inequality in Manhattan, and it couldn’t get more jarring.

Nickolay Lamm of MyDeals.com This is Harlem, you can see it’s nowhere near as well off.

The height of the green buildings corresponds to the net worth in the area.

Some neighborhoods literally loom over the rest of the city, while others sit low in their literal shadows.

It’s a jarring look and a startling effective visualisation.

Each image, for reference, has a before and after look at certain perspectives of Manhattan.

