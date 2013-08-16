Genius Maps Show How Manhattan Has Become A Garish Center Of Wealth

Walter Hickey
Manhattan After new york city income inequalityNickolay Lamm of MyDeals.comLook at Manhattan with soaring towers of wealth.

Nickolay Lamm of MyDeals.com has unleashed a brilliantly executed visualisation of income quality on the island of Manhattan.

Lamm grabbed an ArcGIS map of net worth in New York City and made a 3 dimensional representation of how wealthy some areas are.

Lamm’s goal is to show the profound extent of income inequality in Manhattan, and it couldn’t get more jarring.

Harlem After new york city income inequalityNickolay Lamm of MyDeals.comThis is Harlem, you can see it’s nowhere near as well off.

The height of the green buildings corresponds to the net worth in the area.

Some neighborhoods literally loom over the rest of the city, while others sit low in their literal shadows.

It’s a jarring look and a startling effective visualisation.

Each image, for reference, has a before and after look at certain perspectives of Manhattan.

Here's a look at the whole island from the north west.

This stunning shot shows poverty and the wealth of Manhattan in one look. Let's take a close look at some areas.

Here's a look over Central Park.

The city's main park becomes the bottom of a canyon, surrounded by some of the wealthiest neighborhoods on the entire island.

Here's the view of the Financial District from the perspective of the Statue of Liberty.

It should come as no surprise that a ludicrous amount of wealth and power is concentrated in FiDi.

This is Harlem.

Harlem rises nowhere near as high as the areas to the south.

Let's take a look at the area near Trump Tower.

Nobody is really surprised.

Check out this overhead shot of lower Manhattan from above Brooklyn.

This is what the tip of the island looks like when it comes to wealth.

Let's check out the Upper West Side.

The UWS has some of the most concentrated wealth in the nation.

Here we're looking south from Central Park towards Midtown.

Those canyons once again pop up.

We're looking at the view over Yankee Stadium now.

A vastly disproportionate amount of wealth lies across the river.

Want to learn more about America?

22 Maps That Show The Deepest Linguistic Conflicts In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.