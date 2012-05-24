These 4 Stocks Are Getting Crushed

Markets are getting killed today, with all the Nasdaq, Dow, and S&P all down over 1.2%. Dell is the worst performing stock of the bunch, and it’s dragging down its peers.



Here are some major movers today.



Losers:

Dell (DELL) Down 16.1% — With very a disappointing second-quarter revenue forecast and a weak earnings report, Dell is getting absolutely smashed this morning.

US Steel (X) Down 4.6% — Material stocks are vulnerable to global downturns, and US Steel is getting shelled today, down almost 5%.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Down 4.4% — Energy stocks are getting pummelled, with Pioneer getting the brunt of the sell off, down roughly 4.5%.

Hewlett-Packard Company (HPQ) Down 4.8% — Dell’s tumble has caused a ripple effect, with HP getting hammered along with Dell.

Winner:

Expedia (EXPE): Up 5.1% — Oddly, travel stocks are often vulnerable to global downturns, but Expedia is the top performing stock in the S&P 500 today, up over 5%. Piper Jaffray boosted its price target on the stock to $53 from $44.

