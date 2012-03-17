Obama's Entire Re-Election Campaign Boiled Down To Four Lines

As the Republican candidates descend on Obama’s home state for next week’s Illinois Republican primary, Business Insider dropped by the President’s campaign headquarters to see how things are shaping up during the never-ending GOP slog.



Unsurprisingly, the downtown Chicago office is already humming with activity — 300 paid staffers have already set up shop there, and more are expected to roll in as Election Day approaches.

To keep all of those people on the same page, the campaign has distilled Obama’s message into simple soundbytes that are prominently displayed in the main workspace.

Virtually everything the President says between now and November will be some version of these four easy paragraphs.

Here’s what it says:

Putting Americans back to work is job one. But we have to do more.

We have to reclaim the security the middle-class has lost by restoring the basic values that made our country great.

America prospers when we’re all in it together; when hard work pays off and responsibility is rewarded; when everyone from Main Street to Wall Street does their fair share and plays by the same rules. To create true middle-class security, we can’t just cut our way to prosperity. We must out-innovate, out-educate, and out-build the world.

We need an economy built to last — that creates jobs of the future and makes things the rest of the world buys — not one built on outsourcing, loopholes and risky financial deals that jeopardize our entire economy and threaten the security of the middle class.