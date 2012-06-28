The Vast Majority Of Fortune 500 CEOs With Law Degrees Went To Fancy Schools

Cisco CEO John Chambers

The vast majority of the Fortune 500 CEOs who hold law degrees went to top-rated law schools.In fact, just four of the 46 “Fortune” CEOs who hold law degrees went to schools that didn’t make U.S. News & World Report’s top 100, that publication reported Tuesday.



Those CEOs are:

1) Anthony Alexander, CEO of FirstEnergy, University of Akron’s School of Law in Ohio

2) Lon Greenberg, CEO of UGI, Villanova University’s School of Law in Pennsylvania

3) John Chambers, CEO of Cisco Systems, West Virginia University’s College of Law

4) Robert Skaggs, CEO of NiSource, West Virginia University’s College of Law

Meanwhile, eight of the CEOs went to Harvard School of Law and three went to Columbia University’s School of Law, according to U.S. News & World Report.

