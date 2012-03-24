Bros Make Software For Frats And Sororities: Here's The House Where They Work And Play

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider
It’s perfectly normal to bootstrap your startup and have all of your employees work and sleep in one house, like one big happy family. Mark Zuckerberg ran Facebook out of a house in Palo Alto. And even he liked to go to Stanford University to check out frat parties.One startup is following in his footsteps, by targeting the college market. Webgreek is selling software to frat and sorority chapters around the country.
Patrick Allen, Jordan Pease, and Erik Bro co-founded Webgreek after they left their frat house Phi Gamma Delta at the UC Berkeley and realised how hard it was for frats and sororities to keep in touch with their members.
“We started with a platform that allowed greeks to spend more time enjoying Greek life and less time struggling to manage it,” said Webgreek CEO Allen. “We’re changing the way umbrella organisations increase their value of membership, communicate, and make decisions based on real-time data from their network.”
So Allen figures, he might as well go after the market he knows best — fraternities.
Here's Erik Bro. Yes, that's his real name. He is one of the co-founders and works as the company's creative director.
Joel Van Wert, who is from Northern Iowa, is the creative director. He slept on a bean bag until his bed arrived.
This used to be a laundry room. Now it is Ancier's room. He crafted that door from scratch and managed to perfectly match the crown moulding.
It's a good thing they get along and are actually friends. Even in their off time, they hang out. They organise Sunday Fundays. Still, we are wondering...how do they not kill each other?
