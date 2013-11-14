These Five Australian Goldman Sachs Executives Were Promoted To Managing Director Today

Goldman Sachs today promoted five Australian executives to managing director, among a new crop of 280 globally.

Very few execs in Australia are expected to be promoted to managing director.

Previous news reports suggested that there would be few Australian promotions in this round, because Goldman Sachs already had a large number of Australian MDs.

Goldman Sachs’ new managing director selection process should help it keep numbers down in future years; as of this round, the process will take two years instead of one year previously.

These are the Australians who will become Goldman Sachs MDs as of 1 January 2014:

David Gribble The former Morgan Stanley executive director joined Goldman Sachs’ Securities/SSG in September 2008. He has a BE in structural engineering from the University of Auckland and a finance MBA from the London Business School.

Alexi Antolovich Antolovich joined Goldman Sachs’ from Deutsche Bank in 2007. He works in the investment banking division.

Jessica Jones Jones has been a executive director in Goldman Sachs’ asset management business since 2004. She moved to the Sydney office last year, after 3.5 years in London. She has an MA in politics and economics from the University of Edinburgh.

Kevin Barker Melbourne-based Barker joined Goldman Sachs through its merger with JBWere, where he was IT manager from 1998.

Bart Thomson Sales executive Thomson joined Goldman Sachs fixed income, currencies and commodities business in 2008 and is based in Sydney.

