These Financials Show That Despite The Layoffs, LivingSocial Is Getting Its Act Together

Tim O’Shaughnessy is CEO and cofounder of LivingSocial.

The weirdest thing about the on-again, off-again layoffs at LivingSocial is that the daily deal company appears to be scaling nicely. Its revenues are growing and its losses are declining, according to regulatory filings.



The layoffs of 30 staff came in its local events arm, Adventures. They followed 400 job losses last year.

It all sounds rather grim.

But bear in mind that LivingSocial has around 4,500 staffers. And these financial numbers show that for the rest of the staff at LivingSocial, things should be OK.

2011

Revenues: $250 million

Operating loss: -$419 million

2012

Revenues: $536 million

Operating loss -$326 million

Q1 2013

Revenues: $135 million

Operating loss: $44 million

The loss in Q1 2013 was much smaller than the $91 million loss it booked the year before. (LivingSocial’s numbers are disclosed by Amazon, which owns a piece of the company.)

So this is probably a blip coming from a small piece of the company that won’t affect its overall direction.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

