All These Famous Fashion Houses Have Designed Bottles For Booze

Right after we heard about Banana Republic’s collaboration with Clos du Bois, we learned that Karl Lagerfeld too would be trying his hand at designing wine bottles.
But upon further inspection, it turns out many fashion houses have dabbled in designer drinks.
Check out our round up after the jump—I’m just bitter I wasn’t of legal drinking age when Alexander McQueen’s limited-edition whiskey was around.
This post originally appeared on SheFinds.
'This is a piece of art which reflects the luxury and craftsmanship values of what haute couture is all about,' McQueen said of his limited-edition scotch.
Source: SheFinds
First there was Sean John, and then there was Diddy's very own grape-distilled vodka--Ciroc.
Source: SheFinds
Christian Audigier, of Ed Hardy fame, obviously makes vodka--he even has his own bar in Las Vegas.
Source: SheFinds
