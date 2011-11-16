All These Famous Fashion Houses Have Designed Bottles For Booze

Right after we heard about Banana Republic’s collaboration with Clos du Bois, we learned that Karl Lagerfeld too would be trying his hand at designing wine bottles.

But upon further inspection, it turns out many fashion houses have dabbled in designer drinks.

Check out our round up after the jump—I’m just bitter I wasn’t of legal drinking age when Alexander McQueen’s limited-edition whiskey was around.

Alexander McQueen Chival

'This is a piece of art which reflects the luxury and craftsmanship values of what haute couture is all about,' McQueen said of his limited-edition scotch.

Karl Lagerfeld Wine

The label has a castle on it. Of course it does.

P. Diddy's Ciroc

First there was Sean John, and then there was Diddy's very own grape-distilled vodka--Ciroc.

Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl Margaritas

Before there was Skinnygirl shapewear, there was the Skinnygirl margarita.

Banana Republic Clos du Bois Wine

BR keeps it classy, of course.

Natalia Brilli Absolut Vodka

Hey, high-fashion punk rockers like to get drunk, too.

Louis Vuitton Vodka

Look: someone even designed the bottle its own fur stole.

Roberto Cavalli Vodka

He calls it, 'Fashion on the rocks.'

Christian Audigier Vodka

Christian Audigier, of Ed Hardy fame, obviously makes vodka--he even has his own bar in Las Vegas.

Christian Audigier Wine

Apparently he makes this, too.

